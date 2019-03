Accra stadium in the Ghanaian capital will literary be the setting of star wars, where Harambee Star face the hosts Black Stars in a dead rubber 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F qualifier on Saturday night.

With both teams already qualified for the AFCON finals slated for Egypt in June, the ferocity that would have marked a final group duel long dissipated leaving the tie a mere formality.

But with top spot in the group and bragging rights still on the shelves for anyone’s taking both teams will go for it. Group winners are accorded top seed status when Confederation of African Football gathers in Cairo, Egypt to pool teams for the finals. Top seed status accords a favourable draw.

This coupled with a bleeding heart the West African football powerhouse is carrying for losing to Kenya in Nairobi last September should make for a thrilling Saturday night of football in the international scene and the hosts don’t seem to be in the mood for anything less of a win, as they have assembled one of their strongest squads in recent history

Kenya’s 24-man squad landed safely in West Africa albeit with a small controversy over Zesco United’s hit man Jesse Were’s omission from the squad. Kenya will also miss the talismanic figure of Michael Olunga upfront as the Japan-based striker is out injured. Added to the list of absentees is the effervescent winger Ayub Timbe who is recovering from a long-term injury.

All the same coach Sebastian Migne has at his disposal a very talented squad capable of upsetting the continent’s so- called big boys.

Migne is certain to start with Patrick Matasi between the sticks with Eric Ouma a shoo-in at left back in the absence of Abud Omar.

Philemon Otieno’s place at right back could be under threat from Harambee Stars’ newest call up Christopher Mbamba who has made the team despite the cloud over his nationality. The Sweden- based player, just like Otieno plays in midfield and right back positions.

Oktay has centre backs Musa Mohamed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng and Joash Onyango to choose for the tie while central midfield is also clogged as skipper Victor Wanyama makes a comeback. Three others gunning for playing time alongside the Tottenham Hotspur star are Anthony Akumu, Dennis Odhiambo and Ismael Gonzalez. Upfront, Masud Juma is likely to lead the lines, with Allan Wanga and Pistone Mutamba as back-up.

Migne vowed not to ‘pack the bus’ as Kenya is fairly capable of going toe-to-toe with any team on the continent. “We are fast and skillful and capable and I enjoy watching a good game of football. So we have to play football and not be defensive.

We must be entertaining to bring the fans into the stadium. There is no pressure but the big picture is building a formidable team for the future,” Migne said.

Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah called up a 24-man European-dominated squad that has just two players playing in Ghana. Harambee Stars beat Ghana 1-0 in first leg fixture courtesy of Nicholas Opoku own goal in September 2018. The victory saw Stars break a 15-year jinx against the fancied Black Stars to lead Pool F.

Disappointed Atletico Madrid midfielder Tomas Partey has warned Kenya of a tough return leg, promising they’ll teach Stars football lessons. The four- time African champions humiliated Harambee Stars 13-2 at home in December 11,1965 during Kenya’s first-ever Jamhuri Day celebrations.