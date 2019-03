National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has constituted an Elite Performance Programme team. The Elite Performance Programme Team will support the technical functions of the executive and offer advisory services.

According to a statement release by acting secretary Francis Mutuku, some of the core functions of the group will be around Athlete’s Scholarships Management, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Scholarships Programme, Oversight on Training Programs and Assessment of Scholarships Applications.

The team will work with the National Federation Coaches to ensure that they maximise the usage of the scholarship programme for all athletes and teams, which get scholarships from and through the National Olympic Committee.

Members of the Elite Performance Programme Team are former Kenya Sevens captain Humphrey Khayange, Ex-Harambee Stars Captain Musa Otieno, Julius Kirwa, Tennis coach Rosemary Owino and former Shujaa Coach Felix Ochieng.

Humphrey Khayange who is also athlete representative in the Executive Committee heads the team. NOC-K recently provided eight scholarships to various athletes.

“A first meeting of the elite team was started yesterday with the respective coaches of the athletes so as to ensure there is efficient monitoring and evaluation of these programmes. In the coming days, the National Olympic Committee will be announcing further scholarships for additional athletes and teams!,” read the statement

National Olympic Committee through the Team will begin engaging Consultants in various fields to assist the athletes and teams.

“We would like to create a suitable environment for Elite Athlete Performance and even before we establish a physical High Performance Centre, we are starting the virtual programme.

The aim through this team is to adopt a culture of high performance and incorporation of modern scientific methods of training across all the sports in Kenya. -BARRY SILAH