Sometimes you find yourself in a career that you never desired or maybe you do not love anymore. Staying in a career you do not love makes you feel like you are a corporate prison working as a modern slave to be able to eat and remain alive.

When you can no longer stay in the job or profession, it is time to switch gears and have a new experience. However, in the process of switching careers one should take precautionary measures, otherwise it would be worse than the current job. Here are a few tips to help you tend to your emotional well-being throughout the transition process.

1. Take a sabbatical

This helps you sober up before deciding to switch gears. You need a clear mind to make this decision, and this cannot happen when you are fatigued. In fact, the frustration in your current job could be as a result of fatigue. During this time, avoid any job-related activities or environment. Go to a serene place, have recreational activities and have some time with self to reflect on what you want to do.

2. Consult

Alone you might not feel the weight that comes with switching careers. Talk to people who have previously shifted from one profession to another and learn about their experience. Put yourself in their shoes and see whether you can survive the turbulence that comes with it. Consult professional counsellors who can measure your strengths and the ability to cope with conditions in your new career.

3. Have some training

As earlier stated, a switch of career could turn out to be one of the worst decisions you have ever made, or one of the best. All this depends on the preparations and input one has made to cross over. Remember that grass may appear greener on the other side, but it might not be the case always.

You may feel that you have all the skills needed, but there are some skills you cannot acquire without training. Even talent requires some training. In order to make the best out of it go for short courses or even long part time courses and ensure you get certified.

4. Join professional bodies

Most employers require that their employees be in a professional body. It also works to your advantage, as you get connected with people in the same profession who can act as your guide. These are the people who will defend you in case your employer decides to turn against you.

5. Give notice to your current employer

It might seem useless, but could be your best decision. You might want to come back, which might be hard if you left unceremoniously. Your employer could also give you the advice you need in your new career. As the famous adage goes “Don’t burn bridges you may have to cross later.”

– Francis MULI