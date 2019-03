@alvin_kibet_

I am a motorsports photographer currently in my 5th year in University taking Geoinformatics. My love for rallying inspired me to get into photography. I started taking photos using my smartphone and I decided to upgrade to a DSLR camera back in 2016.

I liked this spot because of the tight corner, which was dusty and a small hill on the side(which I was standing on) so it could give the image a sort of aerial view of the car. Several cars had passed hence digging up the dust. When this Evo X R4 rally car came by, its suspension setup was a bit lower than the other cars this made it scoop the dust giving me the opportunity to take this image.