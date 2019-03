What are some of the technologies in the gaming sector that excite you?

Generally all gaming machines such as gaming laptops, PCs, smart devices, consoles, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. I follow closely any new innovation around any genre of gaming tech.

Are there specific apps you use in your field and why?

Apps like Slack & Basecamp are big on my list as they help make collaborating with big teams easier. Zoom for conference calls as it is much better than another app that has dominated the scene, but who’s service has been on a fast decline. The developers I work with primarily use Unity 3d and Unreal engine and the design teams primarily use Adobe Suite for our user interface design and their graphic design needs.

As a gamer what is the one thing that you must have?

Well, that’s a tough one. The industry is quite diverse and different gamers seek different experiences. If you are a gamer on the go, then the latest flagship phones will serve your needs. If you like console gaming then a Sony PlayStation, Microsoft X-Box or Nintendo Switch will be the top options.

And if you are an avid PC gamer, then you’ll invest in a tricked out gaming laptop or PC. If a great sound experience is important to you then you’ll invest in good speakers and headphones.

I must have a console in my house. To add to that, because of the nature of my work as a game developer, I have a gaming laptop for testing and have to have a top tier smart phone for the same. Currently that is the OnePlus 5, which I got a couple of years ago, and will probably keep for another couple of years because it’s a beast (Snapdragon 835, 8GBs RAM and 128GB ROM).

What is the most expensive gadget you have or have ever owned?

My gaming laptop is currently the most expensive device I have. I bought it back in 2012 and it is still going strong. I would like to say that I am not a frivolous spender, so though I spent a pretty penny on it, I have made sure to get my return on investment tenfold.

It’s an Alienware M14x, 16GB Memory, Core i7, 2GB GDDR5 NVidia GeForce 650M and I recently upgraded the hard drive to a 500GB SDD. For your readers who care about specs, they may find these details interesting.

What is the future of gaming in Kenya?

First, I’d like to make a minor correction; the proper way to refer to the industry is as the “video games industry”, and not the “gaming industry”. This is simply because “gaming” is connected with “gambling” and other games of “chance”, while the video games industry has two main elements; Firstly, video game design and development which brings together the arts and sciences to build interactive entertainment experiences through video games. Secondly, E-sports (electronic sports), which rely heavily on player skills, either as individuals or teams, to compete in various video games for, cash prizes.

The global video game industry generates over Sh15 trllion in revenues, with the e-sports industry contributing Sh100 billion to that number and growing each year.

I have spent the last 12 years in the video games industry I can say with confidence that the video games industry is now about to step into a golden age in Africa.

What’s been your most disappointing tech purchase?

My Alienware headphones. They simply weren’t good. So I kept them as a display item. A very expensive mistake. Now before I buy anything I begin by conducting a lot of research and watching a lot of user reviews.

What are the pros and cons of using consoles?

Pros are the consistent gaming experience, ease of use and the relaxed nature of playing games while sitting on a couch. Also, it is easy to have friends over and play on the same system at the same time. Cons are that while PC graphic technology improves every six months, with consoles you are stuck with the graphics power in the machine for the lifespan of the machine, which is usually six years.

Also because of the console wars, if you pick one brand to buy and keep at home, there are usually a slew of games that you will miss out on because the different companies compete to get exclusive video game titles for their brand consoles.

Blockchain has extended to many fields will the gaming field be exceptional?

Blockchain has already begun making inroads in the game industry. Mainly as a way for players to secure their data and purchases. Soon it will assist gamers earn real rewards and possibly even money.

What is the newest technology in this field and why should every gamer have it?

Well we are on the verge of the launch of the next generation of consoles. So I’d advise gamers to start saving up for the Playstation 5 and the next X-Box. Also, keep a look out for the latest VR and AR announcements, they will be very interesting to pursue if one can afford them.