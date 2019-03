Nowadays, it’s popular to find people calling over an expert to their home to teach them some culinary skills, or even cook for them. I invited Paul Mungala aka Chef Kioko, a concierge chef, to assist me not only sharpen my cooking skills, but also help me prepare dinner, as I was super exhausted that day.

He tells me that through his company Concierge Chef Kioko, he desires to provide his clients with delicious and healthy cuisine for different events, at the comfort of their home. Chef Kioko grew up in Laikipia and loved cooking because his old man did it for half a century.

That took me by surprise, given the time and place, as men were averse, if I may say so, to the kitchen. Like his dad, Kioko loves the kitchen, and doesn’t mind cooking for his wife. He went to Kenya Utalii College for formal training, and has worked for over a decade in various lodges in Laikipia, Mara and Tsavo.

The gastronomic enthusiast loves using local and seasonal ingredients, and works closely with his clients to ensure they develop a menu that satisfies their taste and needs.

I wanted to know how to cook something healthy but quick, so he taught me how to make spaghetti with veggie stir fry. Though a vegetarian dish, which I’m not so much a fan of, it was superb, and took only 10 minutes to be ready. If you want, you can pair it with grilled fish or chicken to have a complete balanced diet.

Ingredients

-spaghetti (2 servings)

-1 medium size aubergine chopped

-1 small red bell pepper chopped

-1 small yellow bell pepper chopped

-1 small zucchini chopped

-1 medium size tomato chopped

-1 medium size onion chopped

-A pinch of turmeric

-A pinch of paprika

-Salt and black pepper to taste

-Half a cup water

-1 Tbsp cooking oil

Method

*In a pan/wok, sauté onion in oil until translucent.

*Add tomatoes and cook for a minute.

*Add the rest of the veggies; aubergine, bell peppers and zucchini, then season with turmeric and paprika. Cover and cook for a minute.

*Add water and spaghetti, season to taste with salt and pepper. Turn down the heat and cook till al dent; tender but still firm to bite.

*Turn off the heat, cover and let it sit for a minute.

You can garnish with your favourite fresh herb; basil, mint, rosemary or parsley.

Enjoy!