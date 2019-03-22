NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

NIIMS data safe, assures official

People Daily March 22, 2019
2,517 Less than a minute
Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega.

Alvin Mwangi and Mercy Gacheche @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega yesterday assured that information captured by the government in the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) popularly known as  Huduma Numba is safe.

Speaking during a sensitisation Baraza at Kiambiu Chief’s Office in Kamukunji, he said the data will be stored by the government and no third party will be allowed to access it.

“If successful, the number will help a lot ahead of the census that is scheduled to take place in August among other government projects. The system once operational, will capture data for persons from age six and will help in creating a central population master register,” he said.

Government services

Njega  said each NIIMS registration will generate the unique number Huduma Numba whose purpose will be to assign a personal unique identification to facilitate one access government services.

He said training for the registration officers will kick off next week ahead of the massive registration exercise in April and urged Nairobi residents to  turn up in large numbers.

The administrator directed chiefs to strengthen their systems of information gathering arguing that this will boost security especially in slums.

It is through well-coordinated information management system that most of the petty crimes will be countered before they occur,” he said.

Show More

Related Articles

March 22, 2019
2,530

EACC scores big in Sh11b land retake

March 22, 2019
2,488

Co-op Bank posts 11pc profit jump

March 22, 2019
2,529

State to launch four oral health hospitals

March 22, 2019
2,465

Kane insists club rivalries will not split England team