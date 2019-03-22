NIIMS data safe, assures official

Alvin Mwangi and Mercy Gacheche @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega yesterday assured that information captured by the government in the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) popularly known as Huduma Numba is safe.

Speaking during a sensitisation Baraza at Kiambiu Chief’s Office in Kamukunji, he said the data will be stored by the government and no third party will be allowed to access it.

“If successful, the number will help a lot ahead of the census that is scheduled to take place in August among other government projects. The system once operational, will capture data for persons from age six and will help in creating a central population master register,” he said.

Government services

Njega said each NIIMS registration will generate the unique number Huduma Numba whose purpose will be to assign a personal unique identification to facilitate one access government services.

He said training for the registration officers will kick off next week ahead of the massive registration exercise in April and urged Nairobi residents to turn up in large numbers.

The administrator directed chiefs to strengthen their systems of information gathering arguing that this will boost security especially in slums.

It is through well-coordinated information management system that most of the petty crimes will be countered before they occur,” he said.