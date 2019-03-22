Juggling a successful career and relationship has its challenges, but doing both well can quickly launch you into power couple goals. However, this takes devotion and time, but there are celeb couples that have managed to build empires or better yet, securing the bag together. Chebet Korir highlights some that are cashing in on it big

The Wajesus

For those who are not familiar with them, they are YouTube sweethearts Peter and Milly. They officially got into business together in 2015, as Peter started his film production company Bantu Films. “I needed a lot of guidance and she would play a big role in that.

I later realised that engaging my wife added a lot of value as she came in as a make-up artist, which she was good at” says Peter. In 2016, Milly had bought an Ankara sweater for Peter on his birthday and, which he shared on his Instagram page. His followers requested for purchases.

He says that one post opened many doors for Milly, which led her to open a fashion line, Bantucloset. Currently, they are both digital content creators and their main agenda this year is to create a strong following and grow together as a couple.

“As much as things might seem in place, our biggest challenge is managing our social sites and making certain decisions. However, at the end of the day we always find a way to make business and our marriage better,” he told Spice.

Chris and Kate Kirwa

Chris and and Kate are not new in the events and entertainment scene. The couple has got into business that has flourished throughout the years. Their company CateChris Limited was birthed some years ago when they both had interest in events business.

“Seven years ago, I used to work for an agency where I would travel a lot in different countries. I would then come back and attend events with my wife and she would fit in quite well.

In fact, she would seem to have a good time and network with most of my clients. That way, she got exposed and decided to give her background in finance a break,” says Kirwa. Later, the wife registered the company and it has been a beautiful journey since.

Ben Cyco and Wanjiru Njiru

The two in two totally different fields. Ben is a musician and Wanjiru or Shiro, as she prefers to be called, is currently a digital content creator on fashion and lifestyle. Her presence on YouTube has grown and she’s been featuring her boyfriend once in a while.

“The first video we did was actually a trial. Shiro challenged me to see if I could do make-up for her on live video and I was game. It was such a fun video and people really enjoyed it. They asked for more,” Ben says.

Though he is quite new in the field, he appreciates the feedback they have been getting while filming together, which makes him want to do more.

The biggest challenge, they say, is people putting them against each other. He says: “I really hate when people say they cannot tolerate us, yet we are always going to be together and have to stick together.”

Celestine and Njugush

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda are one of the most adorable couples in the Kenyan entertainment spheres. They are hilarious and have made money out of it. At the moment, they have been riding high on their social sites with viral shot skits.

Njugush said in a recent interview that they recorded themselves while goofing around, posted it on Instagram and later got a lot of traction as they posted more videos, giving birth to their brand.

Simon and Sarah Kabu

They are the brains behind tours and travel Bonfire Adventures. The two started the company in a small office space that they hired over lunch hours.

After a couple of months, they took a risk of quiting their jobs just to concentrate on the now award-winning company. Currently, they are one of the largest tour companies in Kenya, and the couple has still been able to keep the marriage intact.

Size 8 and DJ Mo

Size 8 and Dj Mo wear the same hats as TV hosts, radio presenters, entertainers and content creators. And they have been quite vocal about their marriage and businesses. Size 8 says that it has never been a walk in the park. “Your worst enemy is the person you love the most.

We are both individuals who want to grow and that’s where we face a lot of challenges,” says Size 8. She, however, adds that at the end of the day, marriage wins and despite the endless fights and disagreements, they are able to meet back at home and deal with them.

Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz

Kenyan radio presenter Tanasha Donna Oketch and musician Diamond Platnumz is the new trendy celebrity couple. From their social media posts, the two seem to be so much in love with each other.

In fact, Diamond has severally come out to shower his girlfriend with overwhelming compliments. As it was rumoured that the two will get married soon, we are yet to see what they’ll achieve as a couple.