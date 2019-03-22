State to launch four oral health hospitals

George Kebaso and Mercy Gacheche @PeopleDailyKe

The government will establish four centres of excellence for eye and oral health in four counties, Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital in Nairobi on Wednesday during the World Oral Health celebrations, Sicily said an oral health benefit package would be included in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

She said her ministry is also developing an oral health strategy aimed at integrating oral health into the existing health programmes especially non-communicable diseases.

“The draft National Oral Health Policy is ready awaiting launch before the end of the year,” she said.

Shortage of drugs

The announcement came even as a new report revealed that seven in 10 adults and four in 10 children under the age of five suffer from dental caries. About 90 per cent of Kenyans have periodontal disease, while an estimated 40 per cent of the children under the age of five have fluorosis.

The report by the Chief Dentist, Miriam Muriithi shows that oral cancers are on the increase and are now ranked third most common cancers in the country as dental caries in adults are more than 70 per cent.

“Lack of a current National Oral Health Policy after the previous one expired in 2012, is making it difficult to plan and strategise for oral health,” she said in a presentation at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital yesterday.

She also attributed the challenges facing solutions to oral health to low-budget allocation for oral health at all levels of care.

“There is also low availability of essential oral health medicines and supplies — local anaesthesia, gloves, filling materials, among others. There is also lack of integration of oral health into existing health programmes, especially Primary Healthcare (PHC), Non Communicable Diseases programmes and Mother-Child Health (MCH) clinics,” she added.

The situation is compounded by the fact that there are only 1, 000 dentists in both the private and public sector, translating to a ratio of one dentist for 50,000 Kenyans to attend to the problems.

Dental cavities

“About 80 per cent of these dentists are in urban centres because dental treatment is capital intensive and rural areas lack the infrastructure. There are only 67 dental specialists (in 14 specialities) and most work in teaching institutions and internship centres,” she added.

The World Health Organisation estimates that globally at least 65 per cent of school-going children and nearly 100 per cent of adults have experienced dental cavities; 30 per cent of the populations aged 65-74 years have no natural teeth and oral diseases are higher among the poor and disadvantaged groups.

WHO lists unhealthy diets high in sugar, tobacco use, harmful alcohol consumption and poor oral hygiene as some of the risk factors.