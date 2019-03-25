Devolution family is now at peace with each other…

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka reflects on his stewardship of and experience at the apex of the Upper House in an interview with People Daily Revise Editor Mukalo Kwayera

You and the Chief Justice David Maraga are receiving flak for attending what are largely perceived partisan political rallies.

Being a public figure makes you a person of interest even in the most intriguing ways. It is difficult to functionally separate the three Arms of Government, however distinct they are. I really see no wrong in the Chief Justice or myself attending a presidential function. As heads of the other two Arms (Parliament and Judiciary), we continually consult with the President (as head of the Executive) formally and informally.

What ought to be known is that though the three Arms of Government are constitutionally independent, they are also constitutionally inter-dependent. The Executive and Judiciary depend on Parliament for oversight, formulation of laws and budgetary allocations while on the other hand both the Executive and Parliament rely on the Judiciary for interpretation and dispensation of justice.

On the other hand, Parliament and the Judiciary depend on the Executive for provision of security and general enforcement of law and order. We can, therefore, not purport to be totally independent of and indifferent to each other.

At the recent Governors’ Conference in Kirinyaga, you received praise having created some synergy and camaraderie between the Senate and county chiefs. How were you able to achieve that?

I went to the Senate with an open mind. I began by understanding the Senate and how it stands out as the institution which has the adhesive that holds Devolution together. With time I realised that the Senate and the Council of Governors would have to read from the same script in regards to how Devolution should work.

Once I understood the structures, I then began to make governors understand that the Senate is their protector and not their adversary. Through numerous formal and informal discussions, senators and governors have come to understand the others’ role and the importance of co-operation.

Once the senators accepted me, it was easier for both sides to engage objectively. I am indeed two sides of the same coin and able to reach both.

Previously, senators didn’t attend the annual devolution conferences. For example in 2017, only two Nominated senators (Agnes Zani and Zipporah Kittony) attended the event held in Meru. But under my stewardship of the Senate, matters have changed.

Last year when the event was hosted in Kakamega, a record 43 senators attended while this year in Kirinyaga those present were 41. In both occasions, governors, senators and MCAs played football against each other with the senators winning this year’s match.

What were your picks from the Kirinyaga conference?

It was gratifying that those who attended acknowledged that devolution is coming of age. President Uhuru Kenyatta himself, Deputy President William Ruto and former Premier Raila Odinga, all attested to this.

It was notable that there now is a better focus on issues and policy direction within the devolution family that encompasses the Senate, governors, County Assemblies as well as the National government.

Supremacy wars, the clamour to pick tiffs and fault-finding on who is wrong and who is right is long gone and the two levels of government are now clear on their mandate and responsibilities. All parties now understand that the emphasis now is on service delivery and accountability and how to strengthen Devolution.

What role has the Senate played in the Devolution Family?

The Senate is the main link. As a House, we have initiated and passed bills affecting counties, timely considered the County Division of Revenue Bill and enabled sufficient cooperation with County Assemblies especially in areas of capacity building and drafting legislations.

That is in addition to our oversight role and ensuring that monies allocated to counties are utilised properly. We have also striven to take our sessions in the counties. Last year we took our sittings to Uasin Gishu county while this year we shall also be taking one of our sessions out of Nairobi at a place to be decided in due course. Broadly you cannot wish away the fact that the Senate has been crucial in creating an enabling environment for devolution to thrive.

The bicameral conflicts between the Upper House and the National Assembly and confrontations with the Judiciary have been minimised because I saw the need to work with my counterparts in those two offices in a more diplomatic and productive manner instead of engaging in meaningless public spats.

My counterpart in the National Assembly (Justin Muturi) has been very understanding and helpful in bringing down the friction between the two Houses. On the other hand, I try to avoid courts as much as possible and instead engage its head amicably whenever a problem arises. Devolution is a reality in Kenya today courtesy of the Senate’s commitment to its implementation.

To what extent has Devolution succeeded and which challenges does it still face?

Devolution is working. Decisions are now being made closer to the people. The electorate are now more informed about their rights and the need for them to take part in decision-making organs. Citizens participation is now a must and not an option in our constitutional dispensation.

No county can be said to be where it was in 2013. A lot has been done to improve lives of the citizenry. We have opened up hitherto inaccessible parts of the country. Take the Devolution Conference for example, it has brought the government to different parts of the country.

However, there is need to harmonise certain clauses relating to accountability at county level. For example, County Chief Officers, who are actually appointed by letter have been mandated with the responsibilities of accounting officers yet when audit queries arise, it is the governors who are summoned to account for the errors of omission and commission perpetuated by Chief executives.

In my view, the law should be changed to remove those ambiguities and make governors fully accountable for the expenditure.

How have the squabbles within the ruling Jubilee Party and the the so-called Handshake affected Parliament’s work and the delivery of service?

I do not think there are squabbles in Jubilee but even if there were, it would be at the political level and therefore with very little effect to parliamentary proceedings.

As I said, House business is guided by very strict rules and regulations. Therefore what goes on outside the Chambers cannot affect the Legislature in terms of service delivery. We know the technocrats who deliver services are mostly apolitical.

Some of the current public officers have served in Government since the time of President Moi. Their allegiance is to the government they serve and the functions they perform.

As regards the Handshake, it has largely helped political temperatures to cool down and enable us to move forward as a nation.