When media content normalises crime

George Gerbner, the Hungarian born American researcher spent his academic life trying to understand how members of the public, following long exposure to television content, tended to adopt the worldview or the culture exhibited on television.

Television programmes create a culture that is different from everyday experience. When watching TV, viewers get consumed in the world created on the screen. That world, however, is different from our everyday world.

For example, in the world of television and movies, there are more criminal acts than there are in everyday life. Murders take place more frequently and police officers show up more regularly than they do in real life.

Consider what happens on TV news. Of late, there are certain stories that you can predict are going to be there on the screen. And there are certain players that one is likely to see: the Deputy President, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, MP Oscar Sudi, DCI George Kinoti, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, among others.

The tone of these players often creates the impression that the political heat in the country is rising.

Now consider another troubling set of stories that constantly feature on our screens: the stories of murders. There has not been a shortage of stories in any bulletin of one sort of death or another: a mother killing her child; a man killing his wife and children; a son killing a father; a lover killing a partner or a teacher killing a pupil.

Most of these stories are generally of nondescript players whose only claim to fame is the fact that they have done a horrendous thing. Of late, not a week passes without a story featuring murder. Only last week, an Administration Police officer shot dead a high school teacher with whom he had a child. This week, a city lawyer shot his son. Last week, a mother burnt her child.

Most journalists would defend these stories on the basis that they are bloody and, therefore, qualify as news. But these events tend to fail on all other measurements of a story.

In the tradition of George Gerbner, the constant featuring of these stories pose a danger to the viewers. Viewers of these kind of stories risk the danger of beginning to think that this is the way the world is.

In their mind they would start to think that in the world in which we live — in the Kenya of today — the order of things is parents killing children, police officers shooting lovers, and so on, thus normalising murder. Those who internalise this content will then begin to think that this is okay because it is happening with greater frequency.

The danger of a story being repeated again and again is that it ceases to shock and begins to look normal. Heavy consumers of such news may begin to think this is the way to solve problems. The reality is that this is far from the truth, that these incidents are isolated and far apart and their frequency relates to the aggregation by the media.

In terms of media social responsibility role, this is a danger that editors should guard against. It is not just enough to carry a story. Editors should ask themselves why they are carrying a certain story. If featuring a story endangers society, then social responsibility suggests that journalists should not feature it.

There is not much evidence to suggest that our society is unusually dangerous. Media should not create it by featuring such stories. —The writer is the Dean School of Communication, Daystar University