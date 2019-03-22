Light rains expected to mark end of dry spell

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Kenya Meteorological Department latest forecast points to light rainfall over the basin region in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, the stream flow forecast for the next 48 hours indicates average water level at Rwambwa bridge at River Nzoia basin and will not exceed 0.34 millimetres. However, the department said there is no risk of flooding.

On Monday, the weatherman told Kenyans to brace themselves for dry conditions, particularly Eastern and North West regions, adding that the earliest Kenyans expect to get rain is in April.

The March-April-May 2019 forecast indicated seasonal rainfall onset was expected this month. However, existence of tropical cyclones and unfavourable patterns both in Indian and Atlantic oceans are likely to result in poor rain distribution.