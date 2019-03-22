NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Light rains expected to mark end of dry spell

Irene Githinji @gitshee March 22, 2019
2,514 Less than a minute
Light rains. Photo/Courtesy

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Kenya Meteorological Department latest forecast points to light rainfall over the basin region in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, the stream flow forecast for the next 48 hours indicates average water level at Rwambwa bridge at River Nzoia basin and will not exceed 0.34 millimetres. However, the department said there is no risk of flooding.

On Monday, the weatherman told Kenyans to brace themselves for dry conditions, particularly Eastern and North West regions, adding that the earliest Kenyans expect to get rain is in April.

The March-April-May 2019 forecast indicated seasonal rainfall onset was expected this month. However, existence of tropical cyclones and unfavourable patterns both in Indian and Atlantic oceans are likely to result in poor rain distribution.

Show More

Related Articles

March 22, 2019
2,531

EACC scores big in Sh11b land retake

March 22, 2019
2,488

Co-op Bank posts 11pc profit jump

March 22, 2019
2,517

NIIMS data safe, assures official

March 22, 2019
2,512

Corruption will stall economy, says Mutua