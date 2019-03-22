MPs, clerics ‘battle’ looms over Church control law

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A major showdown looms between MPs and leaders of religious organisations over a bill that seeks to vet churches and weed out percieved rogue preachers.

The motion tabled in Parliament by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano wants, among other issues, the office of the Attorney General (AG) to undertake an audit of all religious institutions, including their bank accounts, and qualifications of clerics, with a view to formulating self-regulatory mechanisms.

While persuading legislators to support his motion, Kigano said members of the public have fallen victims to dishonest individuals masquerading as church ministers and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been denied taxes.

“Concerned that the growth of religious institutions remains largely unregulated including on matters of registration, standards of operation, appointment and qualifications of religious leaders,” he said yesterday in a motion in the House.

If the bill is passed, the Attorney General, through the Committee of Justice and Legal Affairs, will have 90 days to carry out the audit and report findings to Parliament.