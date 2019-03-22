Corruption will stall economy, says Mutua

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Mandeleo Chap Chap movement leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has accused some powerful politicians and individuals of taking the country’s economy hostage through corruption.

He said if President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans of goodwill do not act to eradicate graft, the economy would soon come to a standstill.

“Kenyans are tired as corruption ravages the economy. Corruption should not be used to victimise an individual or set of individuals,” he said.

In a thinly veiled attack on Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, the governor said the attacks on investigative agencies were unwarranted.

“It is a sign they are hiding something. They should be investigated on what they know,” he said in reference to investigations into Arror and Kimwarer dams, where Sh21 billion was allegedly stolen. “Some raw nerves have been touched,” he added.