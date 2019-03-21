Gor braced for Tuyisenge exit

Gor Mahia are braced for the imminent exit of lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge when the season draws to a close. The Rwandan’s stock has risen since Meddia Kagere left for Tanzanian giants Simba last June and his stellar displays coupled with the club’s sensational run in the CAF Confederation Cup have attracted many suitors, leaving K’Ogalo with little chance of keeping him.

Several clubs actively seeking Tuyisenges’s services are from around Africa, Asia and Europe. Congolese giants AS Vita made open their liking for the striker who has scored nine times for K’Ogalo this season while other teams have made contacts with the club.

Coach Hassan Oktay, feted February Coach of the Month by Fidelity Insurance, all but conceded that the hit-man will move elsewhere when the season ends.

“We have received many offers for the signature of Tuyisenge and I must admit I would love to keep him because he is a fantastic professional who is dedicated to the game. But the pressure from other teams and the allure of signing better contracts will make it very difficult for him to stay here,” said Oktay.

Tuyisenge also revealed that he turned down an offer from a French club in January because he wanted to focus on Gor’s season but will consider moving when the campaign ends.

“I got a very tempting offer from France but since I was still contracted to Gor and I wanted to give my all, we discussed and decided that I stay here and help the team. But now that my contract is running down, I know there will be more offers and I will see what is best for everyone,” said the striker.

Tuyisenge’s contract with Gor Mahia will elapse at the end of year when he can walk on a free transfer. The player will, however, be free to start speaking to other clubs in June and possibly sign a pre-contract agreement. Oktay revealed that he has heard inquiries about Tuyisenge from seven clubs in Europe.

Meanwhile, Oktay relished his February Fidelity Insurance gong and declared that the best is yet to come. “A lot of fans and people criticised me at the beginning but I wanted to respond with results and most of them are now apologising to me. They are yet to see the best out of me and this wonderful team,” said Oktay.