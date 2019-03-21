I don’t know the ‘slay queen’, she only requested for a photo: Gor coach Oktay

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has distanced himself from claims that the woman he took a photo with, holding her waist at Camp Toyoyo grounds today was his girlfriend.

The photo taken outside the training facility where local league champions K’Ogalo always conduct their training, has gone viral, with some fans claiming on social media that the Turkish tactician may have lost his mobile phone to one of the girlfriends and not while celebrating the team’s qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

“I’m here for business and I have very tight targets and fixtures ahead. I have no time for the girls,” Oktay told People Sports. He added: “Today I was so happy after winning the coach of the month award and I was taking photos with anyone who requested. I don’t know the girl and I have never seen her before. She just requested for a photo and I obliged.”

Beauties have been reported to be frequenting Camp Toyoyo for K’Ogalo’s training, to catch a glimpse of the star players and members of the technical bench, and previous Gor coaches like Brazilian Ze Maria and Dylian Kerr are believed to have met their girlfriends at the ground, one of them being a local female journalist.