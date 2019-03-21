Nyamweya urges FKF to stop using Stars coach to arm twist government

By Charles Thuku

Former Football KenyaFederation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya has vilified the current regime for allegedly using Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne to blackmail the government on matters finances.

In a thinly veiled attack on FKF under the presidency of Nick Mwendwa, Nyamweya said the football governing body in Kenya has not only failed to account for the millions of Shillings it receives from world body Fifa but also has the notoriety of using the French tactician as an image for chantage and especially this time when Stars need funds to honour the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals set for Egypt in June.

“The support the government has given the federation, players and the technical bench has been watered down by the emerging trend whereby FKF uses national team coach Sebastian (Migne) to blackmail the government on matters to do with finances,”said Nyamweya.

In a nutshell,Nyamweya said the immense gains by Haarambee Stars ought to be indebted to the former FKF office which was under his stewardship.

‘’There is no iota of doubt that the success story of our national team has come about as a result of the strong foundation FKF put in place under my leadership which was boosted by full support from our government. We owe all this success to our government and the people of Kenya because without their support Kenya would not have qualified for AFCON,” said Nyamweya.

He further went ahead to state that apathy by the current FKF has been directed to indigenous coaches.

“Kenya as a Country has come a long way as regards football development and technical development since currently we have very many well trained professional local football coaches in the country and our local coaches who have been given the privilege and the opportunity to coach the national team have never turned to activism the way the current coach is doing. Local coaches stick to and observe professional ethics,” said Nyamweya.