Posta Rangers drop international Onguso and journey man Kasaya

Controversial international goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya has been dropped by SportPesa Premier League side Posta Rangers, less than three months after joining the side.

Veteran Kasaya who has featured for most of the top sides in the local league including Gor Mahia, Sofapaka, AFC Leopards and Mathare United in a 15-year career, is among eight players dropped by the mail men as they restructure the team with an aim of finishing the current season on a high.

“Kasaya has a pending case with his former club Sofapaka and it is risky to give him a contract before the case ends,” said Rangers’ Team Manager John Wakhu.

International defender Wesley Onguso who joined the side in January from league champions Gor Mahia has also been released for free after a dip in his performance and so is Levis Opiyo who has been released due to indiscipline issues.

“The other dropped players are Gilbert Osonga, Lewis Ndichu, Brian Juma, Peter Kamau and Ray Omondi who have been dropped because of performance. We have, however, only made a single signing so far, goalkeeper Martin Lule from National Super League side St Joseph,” Wakhu said.

Kasaya in January sought legal redress at Football Kenya Federation’s Player Status Committee after his two-year contract, which was to expire on May 31 2020, was terminated at the end of last season, barely four months after joining Batoto Ba Mungu.

The federation felt that he had a genuine case and ordered Sofapaka to pay him Sh 1.6 million, just for the former league champions to appeal the decision. Rangers are currently fighting relegation as they are placed 15th in the 18-teams league with 16 points from 17 matches.

Posta Rangers players in: Martin Lule (St. Joseph) Players out: Levis Opiyo (indiscipline), Wycliffe Kasaya, Wesley Onguso, Gilbert Osonga, Lewis Ndichu, Brian Juma, Peter Kamau, Ray Omondi.