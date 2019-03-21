Impala boss succeeds Omwela as KRU chairman after flooring Mutai, Asiko

Alex Njue @magayijim

Oduor Gangla is the new chairman of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) after emerging victorious in the election held yesterday.

Gangla, who has been serving the union as secretary, garnered 33 votes to beat former KRU vice chairman Sasha Mutai (20 votes) and ex-KCB RFC chairman Asiko Owiro (two votes) to the post.

The Impala chairman had been tipped to win given his proximity to Kenya Cup, Championship and Nationwide clubs who formed the bulk of the voting block and it was no surprise when he was elected to succeed Richard Omwela who was not on the ballot having served his maximum two terms.

Meanwhile, Muhuri Muchiri High School coach Kikechi Kombo and former Kabras Sugar chairman Ray Olendo joined reinstated directors John Kilonzo and Moses Ndale on the KRU board.

Kilonzo garnered 32 votes, Olendo got 28 while Ndale and Kombo were given the nod courtesy of 28 and 25 votes respectively.

Former directors Ian Mugambi and Ezekiel Owuor failed to get re-elected to the board after coming fifth and sixth with 23 and 22 votes respectively.

First agenda

Commenting on his new role, Gangla said: “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as the Kenya Rugby Union chairman and I will work with all stakeholders to develop rugby in Kenya. I commend Sasha Mutai and Asiko Owiro for a good opposition and we had agreed to work together to take rugby forward,”

He added: “Our first agenda will be to reconstitute the board to ensure all dockets are running smoothly. ”

Gangla’s election means KRU will have to elect a new secretary to replace him.

The election had been thrown into disarray on Tuesday night after reports emerged that the Sports Ministry had called for its postponement to allow for a stakeholders’ meeting but the KRU board quashed the request and went on with their Annual General Meeting which had the polls as its main agenda.

Gangala alias ‘Gangy’ has a lot on his hands now, given the Sevens team is on its knees, the union is broke while the 15s team is still without a coach. He will also need to clean up KRU’s image as it is one of the reasons attracting sponsorship has become an uphill task.