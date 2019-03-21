Base anti-graft war on facts not politics, says DP

Reuben Mwambingu and DPPS @reubenmwambingu

Deputy President William Ruto has warned that the war on corruption will only be won if it is guided by the truth and not attempts to settle political scores.

He wondered why his opponents have a problem with his assertion that the war on corruption must be fact-led and evidence–based as per the law.

“There has been an attempt to hijack the war on corruption and turn it into a war against individuals. In the attempt to wage this convoluted version of the war on corruption, many government programmes and projects, as well as many innocent public servants, have become casualties,” said Ruto.

The war against graft, he said, must be waged with the resolve to tackle the challenges facing Kenyans, not the ulterior motive to destroy political and professional careers of individuals.

“A war on corruption that lacks integrity ceases to be a war on corruption and becomes corruption itself. An integrity war waged selectively, using convenient half-truths and with political outcomes in mind, is impunity,” he said.

Speaking when he opened the First Inter-Professionals Summit at a Mombasa hotel yesterday, the Deputy President urged professionals to rise up and take the lead in the fight against corruption in the country.

“Corruption can be attributed to professionals, who fail to execute their work efficiently. As professionals, we should provide professional advice and decisions as they drive agenda and policies,” he said.

He said the country’s human resource capital is highly regarded worldwide and, therefore, should be the biggest contributor to driving public service, national development and national discourse.

“It is inevitable that professionals are expected to be the biggest drivers in all matters pertaining to the common good, public welfare and national service,” he said.

The forum was attended by professionals drawn from the Law Society of Kenya, Institute of Certified Secretaries, Institute of Human Resource Management, Kenya Institute of Supplies Management and Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (Icpak), among others.

Ruto was accompanied by MPs Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Sheriff Athman (Lamu East and Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango).