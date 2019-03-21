NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

CS Kariuki, union clash over welfare of medics in Cuba

People Daily March 21, 2019
Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki with Mathare Primary School pupils during the World  Oral Day celebrations at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital in Nairobi, yesterday. Photo/BERNARD MALONZA

Hillary Mageka, Mercy Gacheche and George Kebaso @PeopleDailyKe

The government and the doctors’ union were last evening embroiled in a tiff over whether Kenyan doctors should remain in Cuba where they have complained of poor working conditions.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) differed with the Health ministry on a day that the Senate  kicked off  investigations  into the death  of Dr Ali Juma and general welfare of other 49 Kenyan doctors in Cuba undertaking a medical exchange programme.

Living conditions

Senators questioned Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki’s silence following complaints lodged by the medics before the death of Dr Ali Juma.

The lawmakers told the government to come clean on the deal and explain the poor living conditions of the 49 Kenyans doctors when their colleagues in the country are getting first class treatment.

They demanded that Kariuki be summoned to shed light on the plight of Kenyan doctors in Cuba. But Kariuki down played claims that the  doctors are working under harsh conditions, saying she has dispatched a team to Cuba to take up the matter.

The team, led by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, is expected to file a detailed report on the status of the Kenyan doctors undergoing training in family medicine.

Speaking at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, she said the Aman-led team would work closely with the Cuban government to get to the bottom of the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

But in a statement, KPMDU said the Kenyan-Cuba arrangement has left Kenyan doctors vulnerable, exasperated and in appalling conditions. 

VIP treatment

Nairobi KMPDU branch secretary Thuranira Kuagiria said they opposed the plan from the beginning.  “The death of Juma, therefore, confirms that Cuban doctors receive VIP treatment whereas their Kenyan counterparts suffer in Cuba. Kenyan doctors had to share rooms in Cuba, bad food and denied  permission to leave Cuba,” he claimed.

The union asked the ministry to terminate the arrangement.  However, yesterday the CS called on Kenyans not to politicise the deal between Kenya and Cuba.

