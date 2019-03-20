Judiciary on trial as judges fight misconduct charges

An implosion is pending that could see the overhaul and restructuring of the Judiciary up downwards — and already the Supreme Court has suffered the first crack.

The integrity-propelled tsunami could sweep away top echelons of the Judiciary targets 14 judges, including five in the Supreme Court.

Feeling the closest heat is Justice Jackton Boma Ojwang’, whose goose appears already cooked after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) chaired by Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday recommended to President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint a tribunal to investigate his conduct.

Also facing claims of impropriety before the JSC is Justice Njoki Ndung’u. Ojwang’ and Ndung’u, the pair that voted against the majority decision in the 2017 presidential petition filed by Nasa candidate Raila Odinga that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election.

Revisit matter

Less definitive, though significantly damaging, are allegations swirling around Maraga and Supreme Court colleagues Smokin Wanjala and Mohamed Ibrahim. After their majority decision to annul Uhuru’s victory, an angry President vowed to revisit the matter.

At the Court of Appeal, judge Mohammed Warsame and Milton Makhandia are also facing bribery allegations.

The JSC admitted nine petitions against High Court and Court of Appeal Judges but dismissed eight others that were found without merit.

The decision by JSC now sets in motion the suspension of Ojwang’ under Article 168 (5) of the Constitution, which requires the President to form the tribunal within 14 days.

Judges suspended under the section are entitled to half the remuneration pending determination of their fate by tribunal.

In what is emerging to have been an injudicious decision, justices Ojwang’’ and Ndung’u snubbed summonses by JSC and instead send their lawyers to represent them.

Ojwang’ and Ndung’u, alongside Justices Ibrahim and Wanjala, are facing fresh accusations made by Mohamed Mohamud Sheikh for alleged gross misconduct, incompetence and breach of oath of office and the Constitution linked to their ruling in petition filed against Wajir governor Mohamad Abdi Mohamud.

Political statements

Maraga is facing allegations of gross violation of the Constitution by petitioner Yusuf Ibrahim Dimbil who accuses him of nepotism, attending homecoming parties of politicians and making reckless political statements.

In the eye of the storm is, however, Ojwang’. The fate of the man described by some of his colleagues in the legal profession as “a scholar in a class of his own” is tied to a report the commission received from its committee following a petition filed by Nelson Onyango and eight others.

“The petition detailed instances which the petitioners believed constituted grounds of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of judicial code of conduct on the part of the judge,” said Maraga, who was flanked by JSC commissioners.

Conflict of interest

In particular, Ojwang’ is accused of having handled — along with other Supreme Court judges, an application filed by Oduor and the other aggrieved parties against the Town Council of Awendo “despite being conflicted and being closely associated with the County Government of Migori and the Governor, Okoth Obado.”

“Regrettably, the judge, despite notice being served upon him, refused to attend the hearing. Upon presentation of the report by the committee, the full commission deliberated at great length and found that the petition had disclosed sufficient ground to warrant recommendation to the President to set up a tribunal for the removal of Justice Ojwang’ and accordingly adopted it,” Maraga said at the Supreme Court in Nairobi.

The commission also considered responses to 17 petitions that had been filed against various Judges of the Court of Appeal and the High Court.

“Upon deliberation, the JSC admitted nine of them for hearing and found no merit in the other eight and accordingly dismissed them,” he said.

Justice Ndung’u yesterday wrote to the JSC Secretary, who is the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi, to say the petitioner who had lodged a complaint about her and Justice Ojwang’ had withdrawn it and stated she would not appear before the commission. She explained that she had previously lodged her statement of defence in the constitutional petition against the JSC in 2016.

“I have, therefore, instructed my lawyers to inform the JSC that I will rely on my submissions as provided and shall waive my right to appear in person. I shall instead address the JSC through my advocate on record on all matters relating to this withdrawn petition,” she said in the letter.

On his part, Justice Ojwang’ said the previous petition was filed on October 21, 2015 and dismissed it as “frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of the court process” and there was no justification for the delay in concluding it.

“The JSC has handled this petition contrary to the constitutional obligation to ensure that all persons are accorded fair administrative action that is expeditious, efficient, lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair,” according to Muriu Mungai and Company Advocates who are acting for the Judge.

Judges retirement

Ojwang’ said the bone of contention was the decision by Supreme Court Judges to flout JSC directives given on September 4 and 7, 2015 purporting to order them on how to conduct their business. The Supreme Court was then dealing with the question of the retirement age for judges that had been filed by then Deputy Chief Justice Kalpana Rawal and then Supreme Court Judge PhilipTunoi.

“The only bone of contention in the petition is the determination by the Supreme Court that the JSC has no power to determine when judges can and cannot sit,” Ojwang’ argued.

The JSC had attempted to usurp the powers vested on the Chief Justice to handle administrative issues regarding judges, he said.