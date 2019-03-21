Sponging a pretty buck out of water

Ben Kelliher saw a gap in water based activities in Nairobi and set up a company that seeks to make water attractive and fun for Kenyans

Harriet James @harriet86jim

Since childhood, Ben Kelliher, owner of Maji Magic, has always loved water sports. That his father worked in the hospitality industry as the hotel manager of Mount Kenya Safari Club birthed his desire to one day join the industry.

“We used to have a house at the Coast. While dad was working in Nanyuki, I used to spend most of my time in Watamu where I practised water sports,” Kelliher, whose family moved to Kenya when he was just three, says.

Upon completing his studies in the UK in 2012, he moved back to Kenya and began a successful water sport company at the coast called Tribe Water Sports, where he taught people how to kite surf. With the boom in tourism at the Coast, Kelliher was looking into something that would appeal to a wider market. He noticed a gap in the water sports as international tourists practised it more than Kenyans, and desired to change the entire narrative.

Instill confidence

“Historically, Kenyans are not confident in the water, especially at the kitesurfing school. We don’t find many Kenyans engaging in water sports. My vision is to build an attraction for more Kenyans to have confidence in water,” he explains.

Consequently, he started an aqua park called Maji Magic, which was inspired by a friend who has a similar business in the UK.

The main feature is the Aquaglide inflatable sports park, a circuit of balloon-like slides, swings, monkey bars, climbing walls and other obstacles fixed to the floor of the lake at the Waterfront Mall.

“It was completely bespoke as they designed the parts to fit into what I wanted. I desired its features to be challenging, parts that promote a more energetic approach in utilising the park and something that makes it all fun and exciting. Our swing, which is the latest product we’ve bought, is one of the only three swings in the world at the moment, and we are excited to be among the first people in the world to have it,” he says.

Active outdoors

Kelliher also brought in consultants from the UK to set up the whole system as well as train the team to not just have a quality product but also a safe one. It was also necessary for them to have highly qualified lifeguards who are personal and fun and well trained in first aid and life-saving skills, specifically based on aqua parks. He is proud that these lifeguards would be hired in Europe because of their qualification and professionalism.

One of the main challenges he faces is that people still don’t understand what the product entails. “People try to compare it to the splash at Village Market, which is just slides and a pool of water. The park is an active outdoor activity that’s almost a sport by itself. In an hour, you are running around, climbing, jumping as it is disguising exercise with fun for kids and adults,” he explains.

Odd challenges

He also faced the challenge of finding the right location for the project, especially where he would get the right clients and access clean water. One day, as he was just driving along Karen, he saw a billboard for the Waterfront Mall, and after research, he discovered that the management desired to create a lake at the mall. He jumped at the opportunity and sent his proposal, which was accepted.

Another major issue has been the brownish water at the lake, which has been a major concern to the people. Kelliher assures his clients that the water is safe and the brownish colour is as a result of the dust from the mall’s construction site. Though they chlorinate the water daily, he plans to get high-end equipment from China to ensure that the water is clear, and clean.

This adventurous entrepreneur also plans to introduce more attractions like aqua zorbing, where people will roll around in a transparent ball on water, wakeboarding and a high ropes course in the future. Kelliher hopes that his Kitesurfers training centre at the Coast will be full of Kenyans seeking to be more confident in the water.