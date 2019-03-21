What a camping experience

As Easter looms, one holiday option you might consider is an outspan adventure in the bush. Writer Harriet

James tells us about her recent experiences

“Achana na mimi! Hutawezana na mimi,” someone shouted from inside a tent as I rushed outside in shock. I stood watching the commotion in the tent. “Leave me alone. You can’t do anything to me!” was the cry that panicked the camp.

I thought there was a snake in his tent. Some brave campers rushed to assist our distressed colleague. It turned out that the guy had a nightmare and woke up only to find that he was all alone in a dark tent.

I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh. He was confused: It hadn’t hit him yet that he was in the bush, not at home in his bed. I laughed till tears rolled down my cheeks. And so did everyone who had travelled with us. Indeed, we spent the entire trip laughing at the incident.

For a long time, I had wanted to try out camping in the bush just to see how different it is from a hotel room. Many people avoid this type of holiday, but if you have the gear, it is a cheap way to see the world without breaking your bank. I have now camped in two different places, each adventure a learning experience for me.

Thompson Falls



The idea is to travel, hike through different ecosystems or participate in activities during the day then at night, you set up camp and rest. One can also backpack as you hike carrying just enough suppliers to last you in the wilderness for days. Comfortable shoes are a must since you will be walking most of the time.

Another type of camping is glamping, where outdoor enthusiasts like me experience the positive elements of camping without the need of sacrificing too much comfort.

You need not pitch a tent, build fires or even unroll your sleeping bag. Many camps in the Mara, Naivasha or even Samburu offer this type of camping which most Kenyans would rather go for.

We had used an overland truck to get us to Nyahururu. Overlanding is a form of camping which focuses on the journey as the main adventure but you camp at night. Many travellers move across state boundaries in tracks but in ours was just a cross-county experience. Occasionally, the driver would stop for us to view scenic sites. It was awesome taking photoes at View Point on Naivasha Road and enjoying views of the Great Rift Valley.

From the itinerary by Safiri Nasi tours, we were to tour sites in Nyahururu after passing through Naivasha, Gilgil and Ol Kalou towns. Eliud Ndung’u was the coordinator of the tour and CEO of Safiri Nasi. I was pining to see Thomspon Falls, Manguo swamp and Lake Ol Bolossat.

In the overland track, some travellers chatted while others either played games or listened to music to kill time. I sat in a corner, which had a mobile phone USB port so that I wouldn’t miss on the Internet gossips. At Manguo Swamp, we saw several hippos. “It’s amazing how the hippos and humans live together in peace here without conflict, unlike in other areas,” Ndung’u observed.

Finally, we arrived at Lala Nasi Lodge and pitched camp. Located at Ndaragwa 231km from Nairobi, off the Nyeri-Nyahururu road, it takes four hours to get there by truck. However, because of our many stops, we arrived at 6:30 pm despite leaving Nairobi at 7am.

Ndung’u had advised us to bring sleeping bags. All the other camping tools—tents, camping chairs, mattresses and cooking utensils —were provided for by the tour firm. Beeing green in camping affairs, Iittle did I know that I needed a headlamp, power bank and sleeping bag.

It is rare to find shops selling camping equipment, but some tour operators such as Oribi Expeditions hire out the equipment. Hiring a tent costs Sh450, a sleeping bag Sh300, a lantern or a headlamp Sh400 and Sh500 per day. The Game Supermarket in Nairobi has them all. I bought my sleeping bag from a guy on Pigiame, an online shopping platform, at Sh2,500.

Good drainage

Since the tent and chairs were provided, I picked up my gear with the assistance of a colleague. Klein Ongaki helped me put up my tent. It was exciting being taught how to pitch a tent. We had to use a footprint or ground cloth, tent pegs, poles, stakes, mallets (or rocks) and lest you forget, some patience.

“Ensure the camping ground is suitable, far away from rocks, sticks, branches, or tree roots that could jab you painfully in the ribs as you sleep.

Good drainage is key, in case it rains at night,” Klein said as he hammered a nail to the ground.

We spread out the groundsheet first then positioned the tent over the footprint, with the door facing away from the wind. Outside, dark clouds were gathering too and I was praying that it doesn’t rain on my first camping night. I was impatient, so I kept asking when the process would be over,so I see my home for the night.

For rest rooms, we used the lodge’s facilities and luckily, there were enough showers and toilets. We lit up a bonfire and made new friends while we were waiting for dinner. Some thirsty souls made a beeline for the lodge’s bar to unwind.

I was tired and sleepy after a long day. Chef Nick had prepared a sumptuous meal comprising ugali and meat stew. I demolish it as if I hadn’t eaten for days.

Chilly night



The ladies had to wash the dishes while the boys —just like boy elephants in Kenya’s national parks— were busy lounging. I took off to my tent as soon as I finished my chores.

I had thought that my Masaai shuka was warm enough for the night, but I got a rude shock. This was Nyahururu where night temperatures routinely dip below 15 degrees Centigrade at night. The night was so cold. I couldn’t sleep, wishing that the sun would rise at 3am.

Outside, I would hear members of our team chatting and laughing after escaping from their cold and lonely tents back to the bonfire. I could tell the fire was dying anyway, so I stayed put. By the time sleep came, the sun was already up and I ran outside just to bask while the others slept.

Some guests had come with their children. Maina Thuku told me that he loves to travel with his sons to expose them and also bond with them. “I travel with them to open up their minds and assist them develop the social skills required to be better people in the society,” he said.

According to child psychologists, travel helps to diversity the child’s new experiences as well as enlarges their brain, so they shouldn’t be left behind. The kids engaged in other activities while the adults enjoyed their own stuff. The best moment was during games and team building exercises where the children assisted us win as they had fresh experience.

I learnt my camping lessons well.

So, when my editor sent me camping up on the slopes of Mt Kenya to cover the Mt Kenya10to4 Bike Challenge last month, I was armed with a sleeping bag and two blankets to shield me from the chill. Despite cold mountain showers at night and low temperatures of 12 degrees centigrade, I slept like a baby. Camping is fun. Carry a torch, your medicine and stuff, then go out camping.