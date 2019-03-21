Simba gets nod to buy competitor

Fred Aminga @faminga

West Pokot county has received a lifeline for economic regeneration after the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) approved acquisition of Cemtech Company Ltd by Simba Cement Company Ltd.

The assent offers opportunity to resuscitate the dormant project, create jobs and raise the economic profile of the region. It has been in the eye of a storm with county chiefs calling for the investors to start mining quickly.

Cemtech was eyeing limestone and clay deposits to produce clinker which makes it a valuable asset for Simba cement. The transaction involves acquisition of 100 per cent of the business and assets of Cemtech by Simba Cement, CAK said.

This move comes shortly after Cemtech Ltd – which is a subsidiary of Sanghi Group of India – indicated it was ready to start construction by moving machinery to its West Pokot cement factory site.

Cemtech Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Rawal had indicated early this year that his firm had secured approvals for the commencement of phase one of a Sh12 billion cement factory, marking a key milestone for the long-delayed project.

The factory was scheduled to be completed in about 18 to 20 months, with cement production expected to begin in two years. Simba Cement is owned by the Devki Group of Companies and is involved in the production of clinker and distribution of cement in the country.

It also produces related products such as precast concrete, paving blocks and ready-to-mix concrete. Simba Cement trades under the brand name National Cement.

The transaction qualified as a merger with Cemtech having no turnover for the preceding year and, therefore, for purposes of evaluating the proposed transaction, its assets, instead of turnover, were considered.

“Premised on the fact that the transaction is unlikely to raise negative competition or public interest concerns, the authority approved the proposed acquisition of Cemtech Company Ltd by Simba Cement Company Ltd,” said CAK in a statement.