Tax relief for small traders no excuse to break law.

Suba Churchill

Plans by Bungoma county government to exempt vegetable and fruit vendors from taxation is laudable. Also to be exempted are boda boda operators.

If implemented, it will provide an impetus for the small-scale traders to grow into bigger businesses before being brought back into the tax bracket. This way, the county government will be able to earn more revenue from them as they will be able to pay more taxes than they are able to pay now.

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati says a law to effect the exemptions is ready and will be implemented soon. Those who sell in bulk, and non-residents of Bungoma will not be exempted from paying tax.

But businesses like selling vegetables and fruits done by mama mbogas and fruit vendors generate a lot of refuse. What Bungoma county government is saying in other words, is that removal of the waste generated by the small-scale traders will be removed using taxes paid by other taxpayers.

That is as it should be. One of the objects of devolution is to protect and promote the interests and rights of minorities and marginalised communities.

One can, therefore, argue that mama mbogas and boda boda operators are small -scale enterprises whose operators earn little income and, because of this, risk being marginalised from the social and economic life of the country.

But there is a flip side to the exemption that Bungoma county government and law enforcement agencies must remain alive to — the danger of mama mbogas, boda boda operators and other small-scale business people assuming that exemption from taxation exempts them from obeying the law.

The Bungoma county government will have to do some public education as it implements the law. For example, does their exemption also excuse them from adhering to public health requirements? How about ensuring the exempted traders do their part by collecting the refuse that comes from their businesses and putting them in designated places?

The most notorious group among those set to be exempted from taxation are the boda boda operators. County governments are facing challenges controlling traffic and parking of motorcycles.

So as it plans to exempt boda boda operators in the county from taxation, Bungoma county government must ensure the exemption is not misunderstood to mean cyclists will now be free to park their cycles anywhere and use the roads in any way they feel.

It must be made clear that the exemption is no excuse not to wear reflector jackets or ride on pedestrians’ walkways.

The Bungoma county government must, therefore, liaise with law enforcement agencies to put in place mechanisms that will ensure law and order is not breached by those exempted from taxation. They must remain responsible citizens, respectful of the rights of others.—The writeris the presiding convener of the Civil Society Reference Group — [email protected]