Gangla elected KRU chairman

Oduor Gangla is the new chairman of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) after emerging victorious in the election held on Wednesday afternoon.

Gangla, who has been serving the union as secretary, garnered 33 votes to beat former KRU vice chairman Sasha Mutai (20 votes) and ex-KCB RFC chairman Asiko Owiro (two votes) to the post.

The Impala chairman had been tipped to win given his proximity to Kenya Cup, Championship and Nationwide clubs who formed the bulk of the voting block and it was no surprise when he was elected.

The election had been thrown into disarray on Tuesday night after reports emerged that the Sports Ministry had called for its postponement to allow for a stakeholders meeting but the KRU board quashed the request and went on with their Annual General Meeting which had the polls as its main agenda.

Gangala has a lot on his hands now, given the Sevens team is on its knees, the union is broke while the 15s team is still without a coach. He will also need to clean up KRU’s image as it is one of the reasons attracting sponsorship has become an uphill task.