Safaricom’s Ndoto Zetu Campaign changes lives of Molo street family

Safaricom handed over handcarts and a poultry project to Molo street family following John Mburu’s, a local community member’s request.

Molo street family consists of 50 members, these are the children from the streets of Molo from the age 10-20 years who John brought together to help charge their lives as they mature to adults.

The two funded projects, handcarts and chicken project, will be sustained by selling eggs and chicken, while the carts will boost their day to day jobs of carrying luggage at the Molo stage and market by selling water to hotels and home steads.

The two projects worth KES 350,000 are a start towards curbing usage of drugs and boosting self-help groups amongst the Molo street youth. The profit will saved for table banking and giving loans to members.

Ndoto Zetu is a social campaign that supports hopes and dreams that Kenyans have for their communities. This is part of Safaricom’s mission to transform lives through impactful community investments

Safaricom will select 500 project entries.

So far Safaricom has received over 10,000 submissions across all regions, received proposals undergo vetting and verification before they are approved for consideration.

Safaricom has 6 operational regions (Nairobi East, Nairobi West, Mt. Kenya, Greater Western, Coast, Rift) and will fulfil an equal number of dreams in these regions.