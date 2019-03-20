Sofapaka’s Kasumba crown SPL player of February

Free-scoring Sofapaka forward Umaru Kasumba has been named the Sportpesa February Player of the month.

The prolific Ugandan player scored four goals in three games, in the process helping Batoto ba Mungu register three wins and a draw to find themselves at the top of the table.

Kasumba opened his February account with a goal in Batoto Ba Mungu’s 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks, before netting Sofapaka’s opener as they came from behind to snatch a point against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium, and wrapped up the month with a brace in an emphatic 4-1 win over then league leaders Mathare United at Kasarani.

He trounced Bandari’s Congolese striker Yema Mwana and Gor Mahia’s Nicholas Kipkirui to scoop the prize. Kasumba garnered a total of 19 points while Mwana came in second with 15. Kipkirui finished in third with 14 points.

“I’m very pleased to win this award because it is my first ever. It presents a challenge to me for i have to keep performing. There cannot be room for complacency since i want to win the golden boot this year. I have the advantage of being coached by someone who won the golden boot four times during his playing time.” said the jubilant Ugandan.

He pocketed Sh100,000, a personalized trophy and a 49 inch TV for the feat. The team benefited Sh100,000. He becomes the third recipient of the award this year after Kakamega Homeboyz’ Peter Thiong’o who won the December award, and Bandari FC winger Abdalla Hassan who bagged it in January.

Umaru Kasumba still harbours the dream of playing for Uganda Cranes and wants to keep scoring until he catches the eye of national team selectors.

“It is every person’s dream to play for their country and i’m hoping that with the hard work i’m putting in one day my time will come. I cannot fault them for overlooking me now, i just have to work and work until i impress them,” he added.