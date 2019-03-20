Sports

Gor’s match against Ulinzi finally shelved

SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia has a sigh of relief after league organisers Kenyan Premier League Limited finally bowed to pressure and moved their match against 2010 champions Ulinzi to a further date.

Gor had cried foul about the fixture, given the fact that they were missing six key players who are away on national teams duty and that the fixture was being held during a Fifa window.

“We have re-scheduled the league match between Gor and Ulinzi that was planned for Saturday, but we have set up a meeting with Gor’s technical bench to discuss how they will honour their pending matches in future, because a time is coming when having back-to-back matches will be unavoidable for the team,” said KPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Oguda.

Meanwhile, the team yesterday unveiled their new signing, Nigerian Madenigbona Nkechi (pictured left) who coach Hassan Oktay believes that would be a plus for the side as they seek to win a treble.

