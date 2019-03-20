Mombasa MCAs impeach Joho’s Transport minister

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Defiant Mombasa county Assembly last evening unanimously passed a motion to impeach Transport executive Taufiq Balala.

This follows weeks of heated exchange between Governor Hassan Joho and the MCAs who have remained defiant despite threats by Joho allies they will push for dissolution of the Assembly.

The MCAs, who also defied summons to appear before ODM leadership, have been accusing Balala (pictured) of arrogance and incompetence for failing to honour summons to appear before the Assembly over audit queries.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna had written to 14 MCAs asking them to appear before the party leadership yesterday but they declined the invite, accusing the party of trying to intimidate them.

Joho has been defending Balala, Munyoki Kyalo (Youth) and Edward Nyale (Lands), also facing the Assembly’s threats.

The Assembly also threatened to remove nominated MCA Mohamed Hatimy as chair of the Finance committee. Hatimy did not attend yesterday’s sitting.