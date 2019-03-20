Sh25b ‘lost’ in outdated technology, team told

The country could be staring at yet another multi-billion shillings scandal after it emerged that the Ministry of ICT has awarded tenders to companies to procure equipment worth Sh25 billion whose specs are no longer in the market.

It has emerged that the ministry acted against the Public Procurement Oversight Authority (PPOA) law and gave the specs and prices of the equipment while issuing the tenders.

The National Assembly Committee on ICT heard that most of the equipment which were specified by the ministry, and are outdated, are recycled and later sold as new to the State authorities.

List approved

Some companies have even negotiated for prices for software’s offered for free by Microsoft Company.

The matter came to the fore yesterday after two companies who had applied for the tender but were not successful appeared before the committee to air their grievances.

It emerged that most of the models given in the list which has been approved by ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng (above), are no longer in the market.

Novel Technologies managing director Lawrence Gitonga told the committee that globally, technology was improving meaning that prices had also gone down.