Coach Migne urges government to pay for French camp before time runs out

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne cut a dejected figure yesterday over the government’s laxity to book a training facility he identified in France for the national team preparation ahead of June’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

The Frenchman, who took his charges though their paces, as the team kicked off preparations for their Group F qualifying match against Ghana in Accra on Sunday, said he was worried that the prime facility was also targeted by Africa heavyweights Cameroon and newcomers Madagascar ahead of the June 15 to July 13 continental showpiece, might not be available, unless booked in good time.

Migne says he had sent his proposal for the training facility as soon as the national team earned qualification for Afcon for the first time in 15 years and was upset by the slow turn of events that could lead to the team missing a three-week camp in Europe.

“The prime facility has a fully equipped gym, indoor heated swimming pool, football pitches including artificial ones and jogging trail, I know this because I have a better understanding of the country since I come from there,” explained Migne.

Top facility

He added: “If you want results, the Stars need to pitch tent at luxurious resorts while also being put through their paces at state-of-the-art facilities.”

The tactician lamented that failure to book the facility in advance would mean Kenya misses out since other African teams are eyeing it.

“If you say we wait until next week or the week after, then that is like saying we start looking for other facilities, because other teams have also showed interest in camping there,” Migne said.

On the Ghana match, Migne said he was happy to have a full house in camp ready for the away match which he termed as very important.

Captain Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur, vice-captain David ‘Calabar’ Owino lead the 23 local and foreign based players in the morning training session.

South Africa-based defender Brian Mandela who watched from the touchline due to a recovering groin injury and Belgium-based Johanna Omolo who only linked up with the team after the end of the morning training session due to flight delay are the only players who did not train with the ball yesterday.

“I will work with the available players,” said the coach while giving updates on the injured Ayub Timbe, Michael Olunga and Aboud Omar and England-based David Sesay who declined the call up.

“It is unfortunate for the unavailable players; hopefully they will come back stronger and get a chance in the national team,” he added. The injury of Olunga picked when his Japanese side Kashiwa Reysoll beat Albirex Niigata in a league match could, however, be a blessing in disguise for Masoud Juma.

“That is football, you get opportunities from unlikely situations, Ghana will be the biggest match for Masoud, he has to prove himself at the highest stage. That could not have been possible had Olunga been available,” he said.

Meanwhile, the technical bench is rushing against time have the travel documents for Sweden-based Christopher Mbamba ahead of the Ghana match.