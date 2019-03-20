Government to salvage NOCK Plaza from auctioneers’ hammer as debts bite

Lynette Matheka and Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

The government has come to the rescue of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) in a bid to prevent the auction of its multi-storey building christened NOCK Plaza.

The state has written to Sidian Bank requesting for more time to engage relevant stakeholders towards providing the necessary financing with the debt accrued from the stalled project in excesses of Sh400 million.

An auction notice published by Regent Auctioneers on Monday invited potential buyers of the twin tower, built on an eight-acre piece of land, in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area. The auction is set for April 5.

“We are living on borrowed time. The bank has given us a very limited window before the auction. We hope the government’s intervention will be speedy and the bank will give us one more shot at salvaging the building,” said NOCK president Paul Tergat.

The building was initially being constructed at a cost of Sh1.2 billion with works expected to be complete by July 2017 but stalled at the ninth floor, owing to financial woes.

Sidian Bank was to finance the project to a tune of Sh800 million while NOCK was to cover the remaining Sh400 million.

Despite the construction having been stopped years ago before the new office took over, NOCK has continued to incur expenses in loan interests.

“We are yet to reconcile the bank debt with that of other suppliers and the contractor but what we require is not pocket change. Only the government has the financial muscle to not only fund the debt but further finance the completion of the project. We hope that comes to pass,” said NOCK treasurer Eliud Kariuki.

The modern office block is intended to host an Olympic Museum, house all Olympic sports federations and different arms of the Ministry of Sports. The remaining space is to be let to private companies.

So far, two basement parking floors, ground floor offices, parking, lower terrace office and office space is what has been accounted as already completed.