Inua Jamii beneficiaries get stipends

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

More than a million beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme started receiving their payments this week.

The exercise kicked off after the government through the Labour ministry released Sh12.3 billion as payment to the beneficiaries, who had successfully opened bank accounts.

Speaking to People Daily, Head of Social Assistance Unit at the State Department of Labour and Social Protection John Gachigi said most beneficiaries started streaming to banks to receive their payments across the country.

“I am happy to report that the exercise has kicked off well. The only challenge our officers on the ground have reported is having to deal with huge number of people,” he said.

Under the programme, Gachigi said 1.2 million beneficiaries will receive Sh12,000 each paid for the three cycles missed. “I have been waiting to for the money and I am happy that it has finally been paid. I’ll use it to buy my medicine as I suffer from ulcers,” said Phyllis Muthoni, 71, a resident of Eastleigh.