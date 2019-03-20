As we mark Oral Health Day, fresh impetus vital

Pawan Kumar Marella

Dental caries, also known as tooth decay, is a public health problem, affecting slightly more than a third of Kenya’s adult population.

Although tooth decay does not get the kind of attention it deserves, the repercussions of poor dental care are severe. They include poor nutrition, severe infections, degraded school performance, and acute and chronic pain. Studies conducted elsewhere have also linked poor oral healthcare and hypertension.

The key factors driving the epidemic of tooth decay are the increasing consumption of sugary foods and drinks and the inadequate use of fluoridated toothpaste, water, salt and milk, to prevent decay.

The 2015 Kenya Oral Health Survey found that just 43 per cent of people brushed their teeth once a day, nine per cent brushed their teeth barely two to six times per week, and four per cent said they had never brushed their teeth. About a quarter of the population said they avoid smiling because of bad teeth.

The problem is acute when it comes to young children. Tooth decay is a key cause of children missing school, which leads to poor academic performance.

These statistics are of great concern since a majority of Kenyans have never been assessed for oral diseases. This is because the country has a dentist population of about 1,000 for a population of 42 million people, giving a dentist to population ratio of 1:42,000. The World Health Organisation recommends a ratio of 1:7,000. On average, Kenya trains 60 dentists, locally and abroad, 100 community oral health officers and 70 dental technologists annually.

The fact that 80 per cent of the available dentists are based in large urban centres, leaving a huge population based in rural areas grossly underserved shows why toothpaste manufacturers, healthcare providers and the government must join hands to address the situation.

The collaborative effort needs to focus on prevention first and then on cure. And this must start with our children. Habits are ecquired early in life and with concentrated focus on children to drive the importance of oral hygiene habits, great strides will be made in enhancing the state of oral hygiene in Kenya.

Today being the World Oral Health Day, commemorated every March 20, offers an opportunity to raise awareness about oral healthcare, highlight its burden and current state of global capacity for prevention, management and care. Educating children on the importance of oral hygiene is a great way to mark the day.

Unilever through its Pepsodent toothpaste brand will conduct oral healthcare education and mass brushing clinics in schools across the country today.

Generally, prevention is a more effective response than cure. This is why we need to identify and implement sustainable prevention strategies. To really make a dent on this problem, the key industry players must come and invest in sustained and viable strategies. Let’s protect Kenyans’ smiles. – The writer is the Beauty & Personal Care director, Unilever East Africa.