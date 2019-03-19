Credibility and cleaning mess, main reason Sasha Mutai is running for KRU chairmanship

Amos Abuga

When Kenyan Rugby Union (KRU) goes to polls tomorrow afternoon, Sasha Mutai will be hoping his manifesto of massive cleanup and restoring credibility at the Ngong road sports body will come to play.

Mutai, a former Kenya Rugby Union vice chairman will be up against current KRU secretary Oduor Gangla and former KRU director James Asiko Owiro, in an election that whoever wins his work has cut out.

A current regime that is on wrangles, a speculated debt estimated to be Ksh 100 million, the contract wrangles pitting the senior players and the Union’s leadership, Kenyan at risk of losing their IRB status are some of the pertinent issues that awaits whoever gets the job for the next two years.

The 42-year-old quantity surveyor is counting on his prowess of the game to transform the union whose name has been tarnished by the current regime headed by Richard Omwela. “I am running because I love the game. If we say everything was going on well, then we will be lying.

If you recall, my journey started two years ago when I lost by two votes. I can say the situation has gotten worse than it was two years ago,” Mutai told People Sport. “Mismanagement and embezzlement of funds has left the current regime debt of Ksh 100 million,that is the main reason no corporate wants to associate themselves with the union.

That is the reason we have o stand up as rugby lover and protect the game,” he added. “Should I get elected, will approach companies and ask them to invest in the game again. One thing I know is that companies that pump money into sports through sponsorship pay less tax and in return get the best brand visibility.

That is the catch,” he added Mutai, is of the opinion better running of the Safari Sevens will be beneficial not only to Kenya Cup clubs but also Nationwide, Championships and university sides as well. “Let’s not forget what Safari Sevens brings on the table, I have been there and I know.

It should be on record that the last time KRU made money from the Safari was back in 2013 when I was in office. All clubs used to benefit during our time, sadly the same can’t be said presently, now Safari only benefits the Kenya Cup clubs,” argued the former vice chair to the Architectural Association of Kenya.

For banker Owiro, KRU needs to be put back to its rightful place, something that has been lacking in the current regime, should he get the mandate during the Annual General Meeting that will usher in the elections. “The biggest priority is to bring sanity to the sport.

Presently, there is no accountability or rule of law at the union, the rugby family is hurting,” said the former Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) chairman. The dissatisfaction experienced by a bigger number of senior sevens players is another thing Mutai feels needs to be settled as soon as possible else the nation risks relegation form the IRB series.

Shujaa is currently ranked 14th in the 17-team World Series log with 18 points. “As we speak senior players disrespect the current officials, rightfully so because the union is used to lying to them on issues of contracts, allowances and many other things.

To salvage the situation we need to go back to the drawing board and clean the house, make the senior players feel at home and appreciated for starters,” Mutai weighed in the former director of Sevens in Kenya. Kenya Cup clubs have two votes, while the Nationwide, Championships and varsity clubs have a single vote.