MPs hit out at Kinoti as Meru leaders defend him

Clement Kamau and Dorcas Mbatia @PeopleDailyKe

Two Jubilee legislators yesterday insisted the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) lacks capacity to handle intricate economic crime cases.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and his Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro said only the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has the independence and capacity to conduct thorough investigations.

Speaking in Kikuyu during issuance of bursary funds cheques, Ichung’wa said DCI is vulnerable to manipulation because it lacks independent budget.

“The DCI is a policeman who can not conduct complex economic crimes cases which require specialists,” he said, claiming Interior Principal secretary Karanja Kibicho is manipulating DCI boss George Kinoti.

Nyoro said some Jubilee party leaders have started campaigning for ODM leader Raila Odinga. “If you are not allied to Ruto, it’s obvious that you are drumming support for Raila,” he said.

At the same time, leaders from Meru region have defended Kinoti and warned politicians against interfering with his work.

They said Kinoti is “one of the few competent Kenyans who execute their duties without political manipulation” and disputed claims he is targeting one community.

Speaking in Laare during the burial of three pastors who were killed by cattle rustlers last week in Igembe North, Trade Cabinet secretary Peter Munya and Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, warned politicians against blocking efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to fight corruption.

“Nobody is being targeted but if you are named in any corruption deal, it does not matter where you come from, you must be investigated and prosecuted,” he said.

Speaking separately, Mike Makarina, chairman of People Living With Disability Mt Kenya East told off politicians “sowing discord” in the country.

“We are warning the politicians to stop spreading propaganda that the DCI is targeting a specific community because he works for Kenyans and he has a right to question anybody irrespective of their tribe,” he said.