Matiang’i seeks Senate help in projects dispute

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The government yesterday sought the support of Parliament in the implementation of stalled national projects. In particular, the State wants the Senate to help deal with the rivalry between the National and County governments after the former accused the latter of frustrating any projects initiated.

The move came after it emerged that some county governments have been demanding contractors undertaking national projects pay taxes for using county resources.

There are claims demands by the county governments are so outrageous that some contractors have already pulled out of projects.

The worst affected project is the expansion of Ngong Road by a Japanese company that has seen Kajiado county government demand cess of Sh1.7 billion yet the road is being done on a grant basis.

End stalemate

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’í, who chairs the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee and it was understood he asked senators to help end the stalemate between the two levels of government.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Senate Liaison Committee chaired by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Matiang’i said as a government, they will also hold a meeting with the Council of Governors over the matter.