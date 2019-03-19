Detectives recover 48 vehicles in dams scam

More revelations of calculated theft for resources meant for the construction of the Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Marakwet county emerged yesterday after detectives seized 48 double-cabin vehicles reportedly diverted from the project.

The cars were bought for transport services in the construction of the two dams but were diverted to private use.

Seizure of the vehicles came on a day that reports emerged that the files on the two projects had now been taken to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to decide on the way forward.

new vehicles

Officials privy to the probe said the Sh21 billion probe files were taken to DPP Noordin Haji’s office at the weekend with recommendations to prosecute a number of government officials.

On Saturday and Sunday, officers attached to DCI seized four dozens of the new vehicles. Some had been diverted to undertake similar works at the stalled controversial Itare Dam in Nakuru county.

A total of 30 vehicles were seized at a parking lot at Mitchell Cotts Building in Nairobi while 18 others were traced at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The bankrupt Italy-based firm, CMC di Ravenna, a firm incidentally awarded the lucrative multi-billion shilling tenders to construct the three dams thus Itare, at a cost of Sh38 billion and Kimwarer and Arror at a cost of Sh65 billion, is said to have masterminded the vehicle diversion scheme.

“Mitchell Cotts is under tight security. Police are guarding it to ensure no vehicle moves out. Others have been traced at the JKIA. The number plates have been removed,” a senior detective said.

Sources at DCI intimated that individuals, who include top government officials, could face at least four charges. They include conspiracy to commit an economic crime and that of aiding the commission of an economic crime, abuse of office and negligence of official duty.

A public officer found liable to negligence of official duty could face life imprisonment.

Among those who have been questioned include National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, top Kerio Valley Development Authority managers led by the chief executive David Kimosop and a number of suppliers of goods and services for the construction of the dams.