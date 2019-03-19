WPL champs go top after eight-goal romp over Mathare

Women’s Premier League (WPL) defending champions Vihiga Queens are at the helm of the league following an 8-0 thrashing of Mathare Women at Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

Alex Alumira’s side grabbed five goals in the first half, four of which were scored by Terry Egesha, with the win taking them to 12 points after four matches.

This was Vihiga’s second match of the weekend after debutants Nyuki Starlets handed them three free points by failing to show up for Saturday’s clash at the same venue. Prior to the Nyuki walkover, Vihiga Leeds were also a no-show for a clash against local rivals Queens.

The holders remain the only team who have not conceded so far and are also the highest scorers with 11 goals.

Wins for Queens

“We have changed our style and we are attacking as a unit and also defending as a team. Every player has contributed to the clean sheets but the experience of Samantha Akinyi who has been between the posts in our two matches cannot be ignored,” said Alumira, who has guided the side to two consecutive titles.

He added: “We always have a game plan for each team and so far, everything is working well and we only need to rectify a few things and we will be at our optimum.”

Meanwhile, former champions Thika Queens picked a 2- 1 win over struggling Eldoret Falcons for a third straight victory to place third on the standings behind Gaspo Youth who have won three but with a better goal difference.

In another match, Soccer Queens were on a roll as they drubbed Kayole Starlets 7-1 for their second victory in three matches. The win takes their points tally to seven, tied with Oserain Ladies who have an inferior goal difference.

In Kitale, debutants Kibera Girls picked their first win in the top tier, a 2-1 outcome against Trans Nzoia Falcons with losing coach Justin Okiring blaming the outcome on injuries.

“Three of my defenders, Maureen Akhasa, Naomi Nanjala and Sophy Adhiambo were out and that left us exposed. Striker Tumaini Waliaula is also injured and her absence was felt upfront,” said Okiring.

Okiring hopes the other players will quickly put the loss behind them and train for the away clash against Nyuki as the injured quartet are likely to miss the encounter as well.