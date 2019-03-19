M-Akiba bond fails to raise Sh250 million

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The third issue of the M-Akiba bond has failed to raise Sh250 million which the government targeted, instead raising Sh179 million – a 79 per cent subscription.

Under subscription was not expected, especially given that the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and Capital Market Authority had said during the launch that they had undertaken adequate public education to warrant the increment.

However, John Kirimi, director Sterling Capital Plc differs. He says the low subscription was due to inadequate public education. Kirimi argues that advertising alone in the newspaper is not enough to create awareness especially to those living in rural areas.

Ongoing debate

“Marketing of the M-Akiba has been poor. Creating awareness about M-Akiba bond through advertising in newspapers, which mostly concentrate in urban centres, is not the best way to go,” says Kirimi.

He says people who need to be targeted in public education sessions neither read newspapers nor have adequate funds.

“They are individuals who live in rural areas and take money into commercial banks which pay them no interest rates,” he says.

During the first issue, the government raised only Sh140 million, while in the second phase, it raised Sh247.75 million or 24.78 per cent of the targeted Sh1 billion despite extending the deadline.

Speaking during the M-Akiba Two tapping, NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo (pictured) said: “the NSE will offer a world-class trading facility for the bond as it commences trading on the secondary market, enabling any investor who missed an opportunity to purchase the bond to do so.”

The bond, which enjoys a coupon rate of 10 per cent payable every six months, will be redeemed on September 7, next year, and will have three interest payments dates – September 9, this year, March 9, next year, and September 7, 2020.