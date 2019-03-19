Kinoti ordered to arrest Mombasa Finance CEC

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has been ordered to enforce a warrant of arrest against Mombasa county Finance executive Maryam Abdillahi Mbaruk.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police wrote to Kinoti for the second time on January 4 instructing him to have the official seized following the initial directive dated December 24, last year.

“The Inspector General of Police is in receipt of a letter from Murage Juma and Company Advocates forwarding a warrant of arrest against the above captioned person. The Inspector General has directed that you gain sight of the content of the letter and warrant of arrest and enforce it accordingly to avert contempt of court proceedings against the National Police Service and the Inspector General of Police,” the correspondence reads in part.

The court ruled that the CEC be committed to six months in jail for disobeying a court order. When the arrest warrant was issued in December, Mbaruk rescheduled her air ticket at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to evade police arrest.

“Whereas Justice Mr J.M. Mativo has made an order on December 19, 2018, for the arrest of Maryam Abdillahi Mbaruk. You are hereby directed to arrest the said Mbaruk and be committed to civil jail for a period not exceeding six months.”

In November last year, Mbaruk was ordered to appear in court and show cause why she should not be sent to jail over a debt of Sh37 million owed to a car dealer.

She was ordered to attend court in person. In the case, Associated Automobiles Distributors Limited sued the defunct Municipal Council of Mombasa, now Mombasa County Government, for failing to pay for five vehicles sold to them almost two decades ago.