Ten qualify for finals in Brookside maths event

Barry Sila and Noven Owiti @PeopleDailyKe

At least 1,680 students at the weekend participated in the annual Mathlete contest held at Meru School. The event, which is sponsored of Brookside Dairy and Strathmore University, saw 10 students qualify for the Mathlete grand finale at Strathmore University in September.

Peter Muchina of Kangaru Boys High School and Mugoiri Girls School’s Lynette Wanjiru, won professional diploma scholarships from Strathmore University after excelling in the Mathlete tests. Muchina and Wanjiru are Form Four students.

Form Three student Lolo Hirbo of Kangaru High School with Alice Mukima, Bridgette Nthuka and Sweeney Faith, all of Bishop Ngandu Girls High School picked Brookside school fees scholarships for 2020.

Final slots

Top five Form Four girls were rewarded with university scholarships after a competitive exercise. They included the Mugoiri School pair of Mercy Kungu and Mary Chege and Grace Wambui of St Mary’s Igoji and Hensi Rauji of Gikumene Girls.

In the boys category, Lewis Mwaura of Meru School, Azariah Bruno of Kangaru Boys School, Walter Elein of Kaaga Boys and Hillam Kobia of Meru School booked the final slots.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the event, Meru School head of Mathematics department Margaret Kithinji said great improvements in individual students had been noted.

Brookside Dairy Events Coordinator Purity Riungu praised efforts by schools to enter students in the contest. “We are making strides in evangelising mathematics to the masses and it is succeeding,” she said. In Eldoret, Moi Girls High School commenced this year’s contest by bagging several awards.

The school shone in the regional circuit contest held at Bunyore Girls High School , producing the best girl, Lucy Boit, who won a professional diploma scholarship at Strathmore University.

Closer to schools

Silas Masaga of Rapogi High school also scooped a diploma scholarship for emerging best Form Four boy in the contest. Four girls from Moi Girls qualified for the grand finale at Strathmore University.

Brookside marketing manager Peter Wasonga says this year’s competition presents an opportunity for many students to participate as it has been brought closer to their schools.