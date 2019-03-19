Livestock key in pursuit to sustainable development

Andrew Tuimur

Delegates from around the world gathered in Nairobi last week for the fourth annual United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA4). This year’s theme, “innovative solutions,’’ acknowledges the need for fresh thinking to produce sustainable, healthy food choices in a time of escalating climate change, biodiversity losses, and global population growth.

I commend the conference organisers for their ambition to enhance the world’s economic, food, and environmental security simultaneously. For many people, these are uneasy bedfellows. Environmentalists, for example, worry about the impacts of agriculture on wildlife and other natural resources, while conservationists may not fully understand the needs of local communities to use land for livestock grazing and crop farming.

It will come as a surprise to many UNEA4 delegates to hear one of my solutions for reducing poverty, hunger, and wildlife losses in Kenya. It involves investing in sustainable livestock systems.

This solution should not come as a surprise to Kenyans, over 80 per cent of whom depend on agriculture. In our smallholder farm and herding households, livestock is typically the family’s most valuable asset. The animals are not only an irreplaceable source of protein and other vital nutrients but also the main source of income and insurance against disaster.

In households with no access to formal banking, animals are “four-legged savings accounts” that families draw on to pay for essentials such as food, school fees, and medical bills.

Livestock is critical, not just for poor households, but for the broader economic health of Kenya. Producing, processing, and selling milk, meat, and eggs contribute over 40 per cent of the economic output from our entire agricultural sector. Farm animals make crop farming possible by enriching soils with manure and pulling plows for cultivation.

The opportunities livestock present here is enormous. With a vibrant livestock sector, we can build the wealth, nutrition and health of Kenyans. With livestock, we can achieve 100 per cent food security, create jobs for our youth, and empower women in rural and urban areas.

But what about environmental harm? Is it possible to produce more food in more efficient and more environmentally friendly ways? Yes, it is possible. Take our example. Since the 1930s experts had made dire warnings that a fast-rising farm population in the drylands of Machakos would strip the land bare.

Instead, as the population tripled over the years, agricultural yields and values have risen while soil erosion dropped dramatically. Key to the “Machakos miracle” — the sustained intensification of agriculture and concomitant restoration of lands — experts say, has been the close integration of livestock and crop farming.

Today, livestock offer even greater opportunities. By making smallholder dairy farms more efficient and productive, for example, we can dramatically reduce the amount of methane — a potent greenhouse gas produced by cattle — generated for every litre of milk cows provide.

Dairy farmers are already planting fodder trees and Africa’s native Brachiaria grass that nourish soils and cows alike. Kenyan herders are already making use of advanced mobile and satellite technologies to monitor and restore the health of remote grazing lands that have sustained the co-existence of pastoral and wildlife populations here for thousands of years.

Extending such practices to millions of households will decrease Kenya’s greenhouse gas emissions while boosting household incomes. Improved production can also boost the nutrition of households, particularly of infants and children, for whom a cup of milk or egg a day can help prevent stunted growth.

As UNEA delegates grappled with issues of climate change, let me remind readers that climate-smart livestock are among the best bets for farmers needing options for adapting to climate change.

In summary, the livestock systems of developing and emerging economies generate many gifts. There is an abundance of exceptional options emerging to shape future livestock systems so that they continue to build the health and wealth of people, all while maintaining natural resources. – Andrew Tuimur is Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture