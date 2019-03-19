Meet Nairobi-based singer and songwriter Diana Nduba aka Mayonde

Nairobi-based singer and songwriter Diana Nduba aka Mayonde is known for her electric stage energy, mind-blowing song-making abilities and eclectic vocals. Alfayo Onyango caught up with her

What inspires you to pen such inviting and relatable lyrics?

My goal is communication, so I try to make a connection at any given moment. I try to write songs that connect with people. I’m always trying to write something that can actually move me and make me feel some type of way. If it manages to achieve that, I know it can also make someone else feel different. I try to be as authentic as possible and make something I appreciate and not trying to sound like somebody else. Your performances are always fired up.

What’s the secret to having such effortless gigs time and again?

Like I said before, I value the connection part, so for that to happen, you need good energy of course, being centred and focused in a way that you’re in a good space mentally. Make a connection with the music and enjoy yourself because if you are in that element, then the crowd finds it easy to get into that vibe as well. I love sharing good vibes when I’m on stage.

What’s your favourite collabo song so far?

Party Nation with the Squad, which consists Fena Gitu, Blinky Bill, Kagwe Mungai and Muthoni The Drummer Queen. The fun we had making the song was so much and everyone came with such fire on their verses. Fena’s chorus was so cool and I’m happy how the song has aged; the vibe it gives in the club it’s a statement that it is definitely up there with the best.

Your hit Shika with Trina Mungai is a really fun track. Tell us more about it.

It’s a fun and sexy; we express our sensuality. We worked together as back-up vocalists on Coke Studio Africa and always had dreams of working together as solo artistes. We managed to work on a song, the video and things happened so fast, but I enjoyed the ride. We are definitely going to work on more music together. I’m happy we did this song and ticked that off the bucket list. We were just trying to have fun on this song, the love-giving and the sensuality expressed was fun to do.

What are your plans for 2019?

Put out lots of singles. So, in essence, chucking more and more music. And I’m looking forward to performing more locally and all over the world.

Who are your favourite artistes in 254?

I have so many that I love, my list could never end. First and foremost, it’s the Squad, Khaligraph Jones, Trina Mungai, Phy, Sage Chemutai, P-Unit, Tetu Shani and Wanja Wahoro, among many others, but these are the ones that come to mind right now.

What’s your biggest milestone to date?

Being selected to represent Kenya with other artistes at the World Youth Forum and the video that got over five million views is on YouTube. I personally learnt so much while we were in Egypt in late 2017; it was an unforgettable experience.

What’s Mayonde’s favourite dish?

I love food so much! There’s pasta that has chicken, bacon and cream. I love a really good steak. But ugali, beef stew and sukuma wiki makes me happy. Rice, beef stew and sukuma wiki combo is also underrated.

What’s your word of motivation to anybody chasing their dreams?

I would just like to encourage my dream chasers out there to keep going, even when you get down, pick yourself up and remind yourself it’s within your reach. One love to everybody whose going through something we can’t understand, just live your best life.