Tuyisenge’s penalty seals CAF Confederation Cup quarters slot for nine-man Gor

James Magayi

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia enjoyed a glorious night under the lights as they dispatched Angolan outfit Petro Atletico 1-0 at Kasarani Stadium to book a place in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final for the first time in three decades.

K’Ogalo defied great odds and a tumultuous 90 minutes in which they were reduced to nine men but still won with ruthless efficiency to proceed as runners up of Group D, behind Carthage giants Zamalek of Egypt as Algeria’s NA Hussein Dey and Petro Atletico bowed out.

Gor needed nothing short of a win for a place in the last eight and a win they delivered emphatically with solo goal from Jacques Tuyisenge in the 57th minute from the spot after diminutive but indefatigable Boniface Omondi was clipped and brought down in the box.

Not only did Gor get the much-needed goal but they also ran rings around a team that boasted of sufficient experience in continental duels owing to their regular participation.

Hassan Oktay, the Turkish coach who engineered the victory, was sent off in the first half just moments after Ernest Wendo saw a straight red card for a cynical challenge. The sending off did little to slow Gor as they pressed their visitors just as much as they did before.

Second red card

Their endeavour paid off in the second half when Omondi earned the penalty that Tuyisenge dispatched assuredly. Tuyisenge nearly doubled K’Ogalo’s lead in the 65th minute but his powerful shot from Francis Kahata tee cannoned off the cross bar. Moments later, Lawrence Juma was also thwarted by the woodwork while the dumbstruck visitors struggled to find penetration on the other end of the pitch.

With K’Ogalo firmly in the lead and Petro Atletico fighting hard for a leveler that would surely have taken them through, defender Shafik Batambuze received his marching orders, leaving Gor more vulnerable.

But K’Ogalo held firm to claim the memorable victory.