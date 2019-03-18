Solskjaer slams Man United for ‘big step backwards’ after loss at Wolves

Wolverhampton, Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United had taken a ‘big step backwards’ as they crashed out of the FA Cup at Wolves on Saturday night.

Second-half goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota clinched a famous 2-1 win to put Wolves into the semis for the first time in 21 years at a jubilant Molineux.

But it inflicted a second defeat in a row on Solskjaer whose bubble is in danger of bursting after United’s best chance of a lifting a trophy under him this season disappeared.

“It was a big step backwards,” said the 46-year-old Norwegian, who suffered his first Premier League defeat at Arsenal last weekend.

“That’s the poorest performance since I’ve come here. We know that we played well against Arsenal last week and didn’t get what we deserved, but we got what we deserved today,” he added.

“The tempo wasn’t high enough and we played into their hands. We never managed to put their keeper or defenders under pressure. There wasn’t enough quality, ” said Solskjaer.

Solskjaer upbeat

Asked if the positive impact of his arrival three months ago might be wearing off, Solskjaer replied: “I think it’s something natural. You can’t perform to the top level every time. It was still against a good team, don’t forget that. Don’t take anything away from Wolves’ performance, even though we underperformed.”

Solskjaer had presided over a run of just two defeats in 18 games since replacing Jose Mourinho in December, progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But they now go into the international break with back-to-back defeats after losing to Arsenal last week, with Rashford’s goal their only real chance of the game. But Solskjaer delivered a positive message to fans.

“We’re in a great position in the league, we’ve got the Champions League. You can’t sulk for too long. We’ve got so much to play for. Man United in April and May always find their form. We can’t wait for the challenge when Barcelona come,” he said.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted after his side reached the club’s first FA Cup semi-final for 21 years.

“It means a lot of course. The FA Cup is the oldest competition and we played well,” he said. -AGENCIES