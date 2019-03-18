COUNTIESNEWS

Kangaru student was beaten to death, autopsy now reveals

People Daily March 18, 2019
Brian Musyoka

The results of post-mortem examination on the body of a Form Three student at Kangaru Boys Secondary School who died last week after he was allegedly caned by a teacher showed he had blood clots in different parts of the body.

According to Irene Waruguru, the guardian of Kennedy Nyagashe, the results of the autopsy indicated the student had blood clots below the knee, abdomen and brain.

She said the pathologist told her that the blood clots  revealed he was hit with a blunt object.

During the autopsy, Waruguru was accompanied by two police officers who are carrying out investigations, and two teachers who represented the school.

The teacher who is accused of hitting the student with a mop stick was arrested on Thursday. He recorded a statement and was realised on police bond of Sh50,000.

