Wetang’ula tells Uhuru to stop Ruto, Raila acrimony

Yusuf Masibo, Eric Juma and Harrison Kivisu

The escalating war of words between Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga continued to dominate political and social gatherings across the county at the weekend.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula warned the acrimony between the two could affect national cohesion and asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

Speaking at a burial in Machakha, Sirisia, Wetang’ula said the Ruto-Raila rivalry was jeopardising Uhuru’s efforts to unite the country.

“Why are the two ripping each other apart despite the Building Bridges Initiative’s efforts to unite the country?” Wetang’ula asked.

The Ford Kenya leader asked Uhuru to rein in the two, even as he remains firm on the anti-corruption war.

In Siaya, ODM leaders slammed Ruto for linking Raila to the infighting in Jubilee Party.

Rock Jubilee

Speaking at Bardenge in Ugenya on Saturday, the leaders asked Ruto and his allies to stop dragging Raila’s name into Jubilee woes.

Governor Cornel Rasanga, Senator James Orengo and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said ODM has no intention of splitting Jubilee.

“We want to assure our friend Ruto that, as ODM, we have no business in Jubilee. It is only that Raila decided to shake hands with Uhuru for the sake of unity, peace and development. How you run the affairs of your party is none of our business,” said Wandayi.

They accused some Jubilee leaders of living in “perpetual fear of Raila” and were ready to link him to real and imaginary problems.

“We want to tell them the tactics they used to campaign against Raila will not work for them this time round,” said Rasanga.

Orengo said the attacks on Raila were disrespectful to Uhuru, who he said, considers Raila his partner in development.

2022 interests

“Yesterday Ruto claimed Raila is wrecking Jubilee. But the truth is that his boss President Uhuru had extended an olive branch to him with a view to working with him to achieve development,” said Orengo.

Siaya Woman Rep Christine Ombaka and Ugenya ODM aspirant in next month’s by-election Chris Karan said some Jubilee leaders were angry at Raila because the unity between him and the President was bearing fruit.

Ruto allies have accused Raila of rocking Jubilee to promote his 2022 political interests.

In Mombasa, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko defended Uhuru and Raila from attacks by some Rift Valley leaders over the war on corruption.

She was reacting to claims by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi that the war on corruption had been politicised.

She accused the leaders of trying to derail the spirit of the Handshake by creating political tension in the country.

Mboko called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take action against leaders who make inflammatory statements that can cause division.

She told Ruto’s allies to stop interfering with the work of institutions charged with fighting corruption.

“Why are Rift Valley MPs attacking the DCI’s office? Let investigations continue because this war is not targeting individuals,” said Mboko.

Dam projects

Ruto recently told off politicians, including Raila, who he accused of wading into the debate about the alleged financial scandal involving the proposed Arror and Kimwarer dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

The Deputy President was attacked by Raila when he said the amount involved in the two projects was Sh7 billion, and not Sh21 billion as has been widely reported.